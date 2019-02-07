SAN RAFAEL,Calif. (KGO) --The CHP reports all eastbound lanes of the Richmond-San Rafael lanes are closed due to falling concrete.
Concrete is reportedly falling from the upper deck down to the lower deck.
VIDEO: Falling concrete shuts down Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
The upper deck, which is the northbound direction, will also be closed, according to CHP.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
You can take Highway 37 or Bay Bridge as alternative routes.
