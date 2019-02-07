RICHMOND SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE

Falling concrete shuts down both directions of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closed due to falling concrete (CHP Marin/Twitter)

SAN RAFAEL,Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP reports all eastbound lanes of the Richmond-San Rafael lanes are closed due to falling concrete.

Concrete is reportedly falling from the upper deck down to the lower deck.

VIDEO: Falling concrete shuts down Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
EMBED More News Videos

Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closed due to falling concrete



The upper deck, which is the northbound direction, will also be closed, according to CHP.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

You can take Highway 37 or Bay Bridge as alternative routes.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

See more stories about the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
richmond san rafael bridgebridgeroad safetyroad closureRichmond-San Rafael Bridge
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RICHMOND SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE
Wind knocks big rig over on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Drivers react to increased Bay Area bridge tolls
Historical timeline of Bay Area bridge toll increases
Bay Area bridge toll increases approved by transportation leaders
More richmond san rafael bridge
Top Stories
NTSB to investigate fiery explosion of PG&E gas line in SF
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend
Neighbors displaced after gas explosion in San Francisco
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized over flu concerns
Delta, Coke apologize for 'introduction' napkins
Kevin Durant rips media's coverage of his pending free agency
Show More
Mom celebrates son coming out with transgender-reveal photo shoot
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Multi-million dollar cuts proposed for Oakland Unified School District
VIDEO: Baby left alone on train in Ohio
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, series of storms arrive tomorrow
More News