Falling concrete shuts down Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

The CHP closed part of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

The Richmond-San Rafael Bridge is completely shut down due to falling concrete.The CHP reports dangerous chunks of concrete are falling from the upper deck down to the lower deck.There is no estimated time for reopening.When asked if it will reopen before rush hour, CHP spokesperson Andrew Barclay said, "That's hard to say."What CHP did say is this will be a prolonged closure, and to plan an alternative route for your evening commute if you normally use this bridge.You can take Highway 37 or Bay Bridge instead.Officials say the normal shaking of the bridge that occurs from traffic is what caused the concrete to fall.The bridge will not open until CHP gets word from CalTrans that it is safe to use.Drivers who were stuck on the bridge when it closed were turned around by CHP and directed eastbound to exit the bridge.