Attorney for families of Ghost Ship victims 'pleased' with plea deal rejection

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3369094" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

She helped build the Oakland artists collective known as "Ghost Ship". Now, her husband faces 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for all those people who died in the fire. On the eve of an important hearing in the criminal case, Micah Allison has given an exclusive interview to the ABC7 I-Team.