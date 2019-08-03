Family and dog rescued after falling off cliff at Fort Funston

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters rescued a family from a treacherous cliff at Fort Funston on Friday afternoon

Fire officials says it's unclear how a mom, her 8-year-old son, and their Labrador dog fell 20 feet down the 300 foot cliff.

"It was quite an adventure, we are grateful to the firefighters," said the rescued mother who declined to give her name.

RELATED: SFFD rescue dog after it falls 15 feet off cliff at Fort Funston

The department's Cliff Rescue team used 600 feet of rope to lower all of them safely to the beach below. The rescue took several hours. Mom, son and dog were not hurt.

Cliff rescues happen frequently here, authorities say people need to use caution.

RELATED: Victim of landslide at San Francisco's Fort Funston still missing

"We are asking people not to be anywhere near the edge of the Cliff, always use the footpath," said SFFD Division Chief Nicol Juratovac.

Max Schulte walks his dog at Fort Funston frequently.

"These cliffs are scary, I don't let my dog get close either," Schulte said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosffdrescueanimalanimal newsdog
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Travelers welcome ban of plastic water bottles at SFO
San Diego beach cliff collapse kills woman
WATCH LIVE: Housing Crisis Town Hall
Smaller homes could provide Bay Area housing relief
Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself
EXCLUSIVE: Warriors president gets keys to Chase Center
Trump says California is a disgrace to the country
Show More
Sources: Abandoned Horses in Sonoma County were stolen
Firefighters rescue woman, child and dog from cliff in SF
Bay Area Italian Americans raise money for slain Carabinieri
AccuWeather Forecast: Modest warming begins today
Notable members of the Kennedy family tree
More TOP STORIES News