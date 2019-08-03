Family and dog rescued after falling off cliff at Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters rescued a family from a treacherous cliff at Fort Funston on Friday afternoonFire officials says it's unclear how a mom, her 8-year-old son, and their Labrador dog fell 20 feet down the 300 foot cliff."It was quite an adventure, we are grateful to the firefighters," said the rescued mother who declined to give her name.The department's Cliff Rescue team used 600 feet of rope to lower all of them safely to the beach below. The rescue took several hours. Mom, son and dog were not hurt.Cliff rescues happen frequently here, authorities say people need to use caution."We are asking people not to be anywhere near the edge of the Cliff, always use the footpath," said SFFD Division Chief Nicol Juratovac.Max Schulte walks his dog at Fort Funston frequently."These cliffs are scary, I don't let my dog get close either," Schulte said.