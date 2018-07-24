Family and friends mourn BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A huge memorial has been placed outside the MacArthur BART station with signs and cards expressing love and calling for justice in the death of Nia Wilson.
A vigil was held last night at BART for Nia. There was anxiety and frustration when it started because police had not made an arrest yet. It even turned from vigil to demonstration at one point, spilling into the street with outrage. There was also silence and tears as people remembered Nia Wilson. Her sister said Nia had big plans for a vibrant future.
VIDEO: What we know about the deadly Oakland BART stabbing
"She wanted to be a lawyer -- criminal justice. And she wanted to have her own dance studio. She want her own makeup line. Because that's what she do every day. Every second and hour. Makeup was her thing," said Letifah Wilson.
The sisters were on their way home from a family gathering when the attack happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the MacArthur BART station. She said they were blindsided by a maniac that they did not know their attacker.
Police arrested the man accused in the deadly stabbing. John Cowell, 27, was arrested at the Pleasant Hill BART station last night.
RELATED: This is the moment the BART stabbing suspect was arrested
Investigators are still searching for a motive in the seemingly random attack.
Letifah suffered injuries to her neck.
CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
- What we know about deadly stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station
- Suspected killer of Nia Wilson arrested for MacArthur BART stabbing
- Emotional vigil turns to passionate march for MacArthur BART stabbing victim
- Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
- 'He was wiping off his knife': BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack that killed sister
- Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'
- Suspect captured, mourners march through Oakland
- 'Stand down': BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
- Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
- Bart releases info on pair of homicides