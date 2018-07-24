BART

Family and friends mourn BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson

EMBED </>More Videos

Family and friends mourn BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson (1 of 13)

Family and friends mourn BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson

A huge memorial has been placed outside the MacArthur BART station with signs and cards expressing love and calling for justice in the death of Nia Wilson. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A huge memorial has been placed outside the MacArthur BART station with signs and cards expressing love and calling for justice in the death of Nia Wilson.

A vigil was held last night at BART for Nia. There was anxiety and frustration when it started because police had not made an arrest yet. It even turned from vigil to demonstration at one point, spilling into the street with outrage. There was also silence and tears as people remembered Nia Wilson. Her sister said Nia had big plans for a vibrant future.
VIDEO: What we know about the deadly Oakland BART stabbing
EMBED More News Videos

Here's everything we know about the attack that claimed the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.



"She wanted to be a lawyer -- criminal justice. And she wanted to have her own dance studio. She want her own makeup line. Because that's what she do every day. Every second and hour. Makeup was her thing," said Letifah Wilson.

The sisters were on their way home from a family gathering when the attack happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the MacArthur BART station. She said they were blindsided by a maniac that they did not know their attacker.

Police arrested the man accused in the deadly stabbing. John Cowell, 27, was arrested at the Pleasant Hill BART station last night.

RELATED: This is the moment the BART stabbing suspect was arrested
EMBED More News Videos

John Cowell is accused of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson and injuring her sister Letifah Wilson at MacArthur BART. He was arrested Monday afternoon at a different BART station in Pleasant Hill.



Investigators are still searching for a motive in the seemingly random attack.

Letifah suffered injuries to her neck.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingpublic transportationmass transitcrimeinvestigationpoliceOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'
BART police release info in pair of homicides
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART
Emotional vigil turns into passionate march for BART stabbing victim in Oakland
Suspected killer of Nia Wilson arrested for MacArthur BART stabbing
BART police release info in pair of homicides
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
More BART
Top Stories
Suspected killer of Nia Wilson arrested for MacArthur BART stabbing
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in SF's Mission District
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Emotional vigil turns into passionate march for BART stabbing victim in Oakland
At least 50 people dead in Greece wildfires
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Show More
Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Rotting flesh! Moldy socks! Fans flock to see, smell corpse flower in bloom
3 things you never knew about the 'corpse flower'
Man dying of cancer takes the stand against Monsanto
More News