STABBING

Family: Dad stabbed 17 times after telling homeless man to leave

EMBED </>More Videos

Oregon police took a man into custody who is accused of stabbing another man 17 times.

Oregon police are investigating a neighborhood attack after a man was stabbed 17 times on May 27 in Portland.

His family says he was assaulted after telling a homeless man to leave.

VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 3 stabbed at Coliseum BART station in Oakland
EMBED More News Videos

Alameda-Contra Costa County Transit has opened a bus bridge to reroute passengers to Coliseum BART station after a stabbing Saturday afternoon.


Kayla McNeel shared a photo of her dad in a hospital bed. She started a gofundme account to help with medical expenses. "It is truly a miracle he survived this attack," McNeel said. "My dad is a hard working man who was trying to protect his neighborhood."

Police say Todd Schneider, 25, was taken into custody on a charge of assault in the first degree.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to help his family cover medical expenses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingviolencefamilyu.s. & worldcrimeOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Barcelona police shoot knife attacker dead
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
1 hospitalized after stabbing in San Francisco, police searching for suspect
BART Board tables vote on several proposed safety measures
BART urged to request mutual aid for extra officers on trains, in stations
More stabbing
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News