Family: Dad stabbed 17 times after telling homeless man to leave

His family says he was assaulted after telling a homeless man to leave.
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 3 stabbed at Coliseum BART station in Oakland
Kayla McNeel shared a photo of her dad in a hospital bed. She started a gofundme account to help with medical expenses. "It is truly a miracle he survived this attack," McNeel said. "My dad is a hard working man who was trying to protect his neighborhood."
Police say Todd Schneider, 25, was taken into custody on a charge of assault in the first degree.
Click here if you would like to make a donation to help his family cover medical expenses.
Suspect Identified in Sunday Evening Russell Neighborhood Stabbing Investigation (Photo) https://t.co/hDMxvcyGNt pic.twitter.com/f0gna7oM1J— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 28, 2018