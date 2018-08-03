NIA WILSON

Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

A funeral is being held in Oakland for Nia Wilson, the young woman fatally stabbed at the MacArthur BART station last week. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A funeral was held in Oakland for Nia Wilson, the young woman fatally stabbed at the MacArthur BART station last week.


Mourners gathered at the Acts Full Gospel Church in East Oakland. Many wore shirts with her picture.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee spoke at the ceremony.



BART General Manager Grace Crunican attended the service. Wilson's family is planning to sue BART, saying the transit agency didn't do enough to protect her.

Eighteen-year-old Nia Wilson's death made national headlines. Police call her murder random and unprovoked. She was stabbed to death on the MacArthur BART platform. Her sister was also stabbed, but survived.

One of the security officers from Nia's school, Dewey Academy, said she will be missed.

"She made an effect on people. Everywhere she went she made some kind of effect on people and if you meet her, you will never forget her. I only was at Dewey for three years but from the day I met her, we clicked," said Renna Taylor.

For more stories, photos, and video on Nia Wilson, visit this page.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Nia WilsonBARTbart policelawsuitpublic transportationmass transitOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NIA WILSON
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
Nia Wilson's accused killer makes court appearance
More Nia Wilson
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News