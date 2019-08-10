Family, friends rally for San Francisco activist shot in The Philippines

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Brandon Lee's friends and family gathered on the steps of San Francisco city hall on Friday.Lee, a journalist, environmental rights advocate, and San Francisco native has been living in The Philippines."Brandon was fighting for the indigenous rights of the people that were living there," said friend, Carlo Montemayor.Tuesday morning, someone shot Lee four times in the back. He is in critical condition.His friends and family believe it was an assassination attempt. They say people have been threatening Lee since 2015."Because he's been successful, he's fighting for those that are most vulnerable and most marginalized," Montemayor said."He has a lot of passion and my heart is with him," said Andre Quirarte, Lee's uncleSan Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar is calling on congressional support for security protections from the US embassy and an investigation into Lee's shooting.Lee's friends and family believe despite the shooting, he will want to continue living and working in The Philippines where he also has a wife and child."He has such a big heart and commitment to serving the people there despite the threats despite this attempt on his life.," said Melissa Reyes, a friend.Lee's mother and brother traveled to The Philippines to be by his side in the hospital.Friends have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Lee's medical expenses.