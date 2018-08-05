CARR FIRE

Family, friends remember PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire zone

A seventh death has been reported in the battle against the Carr Fire. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
A seventh death has been reported in the battle against the Carr Fire.

PG&E is mourning the loss of one of its linemen, who was killed in Shasta County. Jairus Ayeta, 21, was on duty when the utility says he was involved in a vehicle accident.

Friends say that Ayeta, who everyone called Jay, loved his job working for PG&E. They say he knew the risks of his job but he was dedicated to helping others.

PG&E said Ayeta was working near the scene of the Carr Fire in rural Shasta County when tragedy struck. "They were working in dangerous terrain, performing electric power restoration work, when he suffered a fatal injuries associated with a vehicle accident," said company spokesperson Melissa Subbotin.

Ayeta was an apprentice lineman who had worked for the company for two years. A native of Uganda, he moved to Santa Rosa with his family several years ago.

His cousin, Judith, told ABC7 by phone how proud she was of him. "I was proud, I was so optimistic when he graduated. When he got a job, bought a house, seemed like he was really doing good," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been established by friends to help Ayeta's family with expenses during this difficult time. So far, more than $18,000 has been raised.

PG&E says it's now reviewing safety measures for all of its crews working in Northern California fire zones.

Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Photos from the wildfires across California
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
