NIA WILSON

Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute

EMBED </>More Videos

Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute (1 of 4)

Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute

The memorial was filled with electric moments including a performance by the Praise Dancers. There was also a reminder that Nia means purpose. The Eulogist said Nia's father told him he wanted everyone to know, Nia had the ability to bring people together. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of people attended Nia Wilson's funeral in Oakland Friday. Many of them wore white and gold.

"Gold is royalty, white is pure, it's what she was," said Wilson's Aunt Brandee Williams.

VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember Nia Wilson
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson (1 of 3)

Letifah Wilson says love for sister Nia 'will never fade away' during Oakland memorial service

Nia Wilson's sister, Letifah, who was also stabbed in the attack at MacArthur BART station, says her love for her sister will never fade away.



John Cowell is charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing Nia Wilson and her sister Letifah at the MacArthur BART station July 22.

"Can you promise to come visit me in my dreams," said Wilson's 10-year-old niece Auja'leeyah Lewis.

"Nia's love, the love she gives when you might have no sense of direction, Nia's love, the love she gives when you need protection," said Letifah Wilson reading a poem about her sister.

Wilson's parents stood up and turned to face the crowd that had gathered.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee attended Nia's funeral. "We stand with you in this outpouring of love but also we stand demanding justice," said Lee.

Along with Oakland City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan. "Our African American young people are dealing with hate and violence every day," said Kaplan.

VIDEO: 'Remember Her': A tribute to Nia Wilson
EMBED More News Videos

Nia Wilson was just 18 years old when she was killed in an unprovoked stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Fighting through sorrow, her friends, family, and the community at large are mourning the teenager who brightened the lives of those she knew, and has inspired many who never got the chance.



Congresswoman Maxine Waters sent a letter which in part read, "Local law enforcement must conduct a thorough and I repeat thorough investigation."

District 7 BART Director Lateefah Simon said BART is ready to listen.

"We owe her family a great deal of change," said Simon.

The memorial was filled with electric moments including a performance by the Praise Dancers.

There was also a reminder that Nia means purpose. The Eulogist said Nia's father told him he wanted everyone to know, Nia had the ability to bring people together.

After the funeral there was an 18 dove release, one for each year of Nia's life. Then Nia's casket was taken by a horse drawn carriage. From SKY 7 you could see the procession as some mourners got out of their cars to follow the carriage.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingcrimeinvestigationpolicebart policeNia WilsonOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Here's how you can help the family of Nia Wilson
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
NIA WILSON
VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember Nia Wilson
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
More Nia Wilson
Top Stories
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Carr Fire survivor captured harrowing escape on video
'This was bound to happen' Pleasant Hill neighbors mourn cyclist hit, killed by big-rig
California fires prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area
Show More
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's
VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember Nia Wilson
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 on Your Side's Michael Finney helps consumers at Santa Clara County Fair
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
More News