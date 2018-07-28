Family mourns Daly City construction worker killed on first day of job

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) --The family of the man killed Friday at a Daly City construction site is speaking out. Relatives have identified the victim as Abel Sauceda Quinonez, 34.
Quinonez and another man were working on a 24-inch concrete storm drain pipe for a new housing development at One Martin Way on Friday morning when a 12-foot deep trench gave way.
Abel wasn't able to escape, and the effort to recover his body went on for more than 12 hours.
Quinonez's death is being felt far beyond the job site.
Family members described Quinonez as a dedicated father of four, a devoted husband and a devout family man.
"Right now, everyone is just in shock. Nobody believes it," Nitzia Sauceda said about her uncle.
Sauceda said Quinonez worked in construction for nearly a year -- he started last August. She told ABC7 News that Friday was the first time Quinonez reported to the Daly City construction site.
The site has since been deemed dangerous. Posted signs also warn any work is prohibited.
While the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigates, Quinonez's family is planning his funeral.
They've shared this GoFundMe page, hoping to raise enough money to grant one of Quinonez's long-time wishes.
"The goal would be to hopefully get enough funds to send him to Mexico to get buried next to his dad," Sauceda said. "Since his dad passed away when he was young as well, and he always wanted to be with his dad."
This is now the same heartbreaking reality Quinonez's four children will face.
"The oldest, she's 13," Sauceda said. Quinonez's other children are 5, 3 and 1 years old.
Instead of celebrating dad's 35th birthday on Wednesday, his kids are preparing to say goodbye.