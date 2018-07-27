Family needs your help finding children, great grandmother missing in Carr Fire

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Two young children and their great grandmother are missing in the Carr Fire and their family needs your help to find them.Five-year-old Emily Roberts, four-year-old James Roberts, and 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe haven't been seen Thursday, July 26.The family has contacted local hospitals and shelters but have not found their missing loved ones.There are alternative numbers to call and extra photos in this tweet: