OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Family of man killed in San Francisco officer-involved shooting meets with district attorney

EMBED </>More Videos

An anonymous viewer has given ABC7 News video showing the fatal police shooting of a homeless man in San Francisco's Mission District. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The family of a homeless man who was killed in a San Francisco officer-involved shooting back in 2016 met with the district attorney Thursday to discuss his decision on whether or not the two officers involved in the incident would be charged.

Police say Luis Gongora, 45, was wielding a kitchen knife on Shotwell Street between 18th and 19th streets. That's when a homeless outreach team summoned police, who tried to subdue him by shooting beanbag rounds at him. However, officials say Gongora got up and charged at police and two officers opened fire.
RELATED: DA says SF cops won't be charged in fatal Woods, Gongora shootings

In 2016, an anonymous viewer gave ABC7 News video showing the fatal police shooting of Gongora in San Francisco's Mission District.

RELATED: Video shows fatal police shooting in San Francisco
EMBED More News Videos

An anonymous viewer has given ABC7 News video showing the fatal police shooting of a homeless man in San Francisco's Mission District.



Gongora was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDinvestigationpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingpoliceshootingcaught on cameraSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Group demands firing of SF police chief following police shooting of homeless man
Homeless man dies after police shooting in SF
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Police ID suspect in deadly barricade situation at Trader Joe's in LA
Protest video has critics seeking SJ's Independent Police Auditor to resign
Las Vegas police release dashcam video of deadly shootout
SoCal prosecutor under fire for offensive social media posts
More officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News