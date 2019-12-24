Family of missing 20-year-old East Bay man offering $10,000 reward

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The family of a missing 20-year-old man from the East Bay is now offering $10,000 for information that could help find him.

Oakland police say Jonathan Bandabaila disappeared May 3.

His family says he was driving to a soccer tournament at the time, and he had plans to attend a formal dance.

His 1998 Honda Accord was found parked on the San Mateo bridge.

RELATED: Police seek clues in Bay Area teen's disappearance

Bandabaila's brother says the search has taken a heavy toll on both he and his family.

"And they don't see me cry much. Yet every time I come forth to speak about this situation I try so hard to stand still, stand tall, stand strong, and I can't stay composed yet I do know that my brother's out there. And I do feel one hundred percent that he'll come home and we'll find him," said Harrison Bandabaila

Police are asking anyone with information on Jonathan Bandabaila to call a special 24-hour hotline at 510-238-3641.
