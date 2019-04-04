plane crash

Family of American woman killed in Ethiopia Airlines plane crash filing lawsuit against Boeing

EMBED <>More Videos

Lawyers will announce a lawsuit in Chicago Thursday against Boeing on behalf of a 24-year-old woman who died in last month's Ethiopia Airlines crash.

CHICAGO -- Lawyers will announce a lawsuit in Chicago Thursday against Boeing on behalf of a 24-year-old woman who died in last month's Ethiopia Airlines crash.

Samya Stumo, originally from Sheffield, Massachusetts, was on a work trip with Washington D.C. health systems development organization ThinkWell when she was killed in the crash on March 10. She was a niece of Ralph Nader, the consumer rights advocate and past presidential candidate.

Attorneys will hold a press conference Thursday morning with Samya's parents and her brother. It is the first lawsuit filed on behalf of an American killed in the crash.

The complaint accuses Boeing of negligence, breach of warranty, strict liability, failure to warn and civil conspiracy. A separate claim is being filed against the FAA, attorneys for Stumo's family said.

RELATED: Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules

The Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Abba, killing all 157 on board. The crash followed another crash in Indonesia involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet. The plane has been grounded until Boeing releases a software fix.

A preliminary report of data from the Ethiopian Airlines crash said the plane's crew performed all recommended procedures by Boeing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentschicagoloopmassachusettsboeinglawsuitu.s. & worldplane crash
PLANE CRASH
Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules
Damaged sensor triggered fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash: Sources
FBI joins investigation into Boeing MAX planes following crashes
1 dead in Riverside after small plane crashes
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg talks privacy, 2020 election
Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules
Newark man targeted 6 East Bay women for alleged kidnap, rape
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD crackdown on fugitives in city's notorious Tenderloin District
Ridesharing nibbling away at public transit ridership
More designated bike lanes coming to San Jose
Wildlife activity expected to increase around Bay Area
Show More
Stephen Curry stars as miniature golf pro in "Holey Moley"
Mayor Breed claps back at SF residents, angry about proposed homeless Navigation Center
East Bay man arrested for assault after plans to rape coworkers uncovered
'Kiddies2Kitties' event helps socialize adoptable cats with kids through reading
SF's love-hate relationship with rideshares spawning proposal to tax Uber, Lyft rides
More TOP STORIES News