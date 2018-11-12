Family reunites 4 days after Camp Fire evacuation

ORLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Tyler Weist greets his cousin with a big bear hug.
"I'm glad you are good!" she says as she hugs him back.
The family was trying to track her down for four days.
"It's been rough. Especially on an emotional level. And just to have good spirits. We will rebuild one day. But it's definitely been tough," says an emotional Weist.
Nineteen members of his family are living in tents at the Glenn County Fairgrounds in Orland. They all lost their homes.
Weist's mother, Jennifer Cramer drove her car to escape the Camp Fire. Her car was packed with some clothes, their dogs and some family members-- including here one-year-old twins-- as her home and community burned around her.
"Just seeing things and hearing things blow up, it was pretty, pretty scary," she explains. "We had to stay clam so we wouldn't crash into anybody or anything like that. It was harsh. Once we got into Sterling city, you saw people out of gas. Mothers with their babies, out of gas, and you can't help them because your car is already full."
Her nephews should be in school, but life is teaching them a different lesson. Twelve-year-old Andrew Juarez says it tough to sleep out here at night.
"It's been hard adapting to not living in my own house, not coming home every day to my own house. To do my normal day stuff. Instead, sitting here," says Juarez.
Juarez and cousin, Sirius Meek, say they know they lost everything, but credit their family for helping them stay positive.
"If we just stick together, and have a fun time, it will get this off of our minds, and we are trying not to
be stressed out," says Meek.
Amy Travis with Glenn County's Office of Emergency Services, says they are in need of donations, especially cash, which can be used to buy the supplies they need.
