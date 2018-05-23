Family to sue Los Angeles County, sheriff over misrouted 911 calls that resulted in child's death

EMBED </>More Videos

A severe asthma attack left family members of an 11-year-old frantically calling 911, but they said five calls were redirected to the wrong number and the child died. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
A severe asthma attack left family members of an 11-year-old frantically calling 911, but they said five calls were redirected to the wrong number and the child died.

The family's attorneys filed a claim against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Jim McDonnell.

It happened Christmas Eve last year, Ashley Flores suffered a severe asthma attack. Her oldest sister, 16-year-old Dulce, called 911 five different times as her family waited for help.

RELATED: 911 operator sentenced for hanging up emergency calls

The family's attorneys said the sheriff's deputy who answered connected the call to a fire station, not a fire dispatch. No one picked up the phone at that fire station and it took 15 minutes before another family member was connected to dispatch.

Attorney Dale Galipo said that delay cost Ashley her life.

"The doctor at the hospital, who spoke to the family, told them that if the response had been sooner, in his opinion, Ashley would have lived," he said.

The family, with help of their attorneys, announced a claim against the county and sheriff on Tuesday. Attorneys said there was a failure to train and that goes all the way to McDonnell at the Hall of Justice. The attorneys also claim the Century station's desk operations failed the past three yearly inspections, indicating a systemic problem.

"This has been happening for three years, which would have given notice to everybody within the chain of command, including the sheriff, that action needed to be taken," attorney Vicki Sarmiento said.

As for Dulce, who felt hopeless making the calls, this is personal.

"Watching someone you love die in front of your very own eyes is absolutely terrible, and it changes you as a person, mentally, physically. It's hard every day to go on," she said. "I don't want anyone to suffer the way me or my family suffered."

The lawsuit will be filed in 45 days.

The sheriff's department said it does not comment on pending litigation, but that McDonnell reached out personally to the family and it sends out its condolences to the family on their loss.

The department has also opened up an investigation into the matter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
911 callchild deathasthmalawsuitlos angeles county sheriff's departmentchristmas eveLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
911 operator sentenced for hanging up on emergency calls
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News