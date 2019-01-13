U.S. & WORLD

4th grader saves sister's life by calling 911

EMBED </>More Videos

4th grader saves sister's life by calling 911. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on January 13, 2019.

ROCKLAND, Mass. --
A 9-year-old boy is being called a hero thanks to the quick actions that saved his sister's life.

Joshua Joseph was with his 6-year-old sister when she passed out inside the family home in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Their grandmother was babysitting them, but she can't speak English.

Joshua called his father, who urged him to hang up and call 911.

RELATED: Siblings separated after mother's death fight to stay together

That's just what he did, and he unlocked the front door to let first responders inside.

"I feel good, yeah. I was proud of myself. It's the first time I called 911, and I saved my sister's life," he said.

This week Joshua received the "Rockland Hero" award from the Rockland police and fire departments.

Joshua's sister is doing fine after recovering from a high fever.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & world911 callsiblingsfeel goodchildrenchildren's healthfamilyMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Wife of furloughed gov't worker wins $100k, SUV in lottery
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Virginia woman says Christmas tree left her house infested with praying mantises
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Why are people in the U.S. having fewer babies?
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
Christmas miracle: Atlanta couple adopts 7 boys
'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground
Possible explosion in San Francisco leaves windows broken
Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa releases names of 39 accused of sex abuse
Utah mall shooting leaves 2 wounded
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
San Jose shooting leaves man dead
Man killed in Antioch shooting
Davis remembers fallen officer in packed vigil
Show More
Woman killed in parking lot crash in New York
A's send group of executives to meet with Kyler Murray
Virginia woman says Christmas tree left her house infested with praying mantises
A's brass to meet with Kyler Murray in hopes of keeping first-rounder from NFL
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies give way to showers tonight
More News