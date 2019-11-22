Family & Parenting

Newborns dressed up as 'Frozen 2' characters at Kansas hospital

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The cold never bothered them, anyway!

Disney's "Frozen 2" hits theaters today, and even newborns are getting in the spirit of the movie.

RELATED: 'Frozen 2' review: Visually stunning and worthy successor to the original

Newborns at Saint Luke's South Hospital near Kansas City, Missouri, are melting hearts in the nursery, dressed in crocheted outfits like Olaf the snowman, Anna, and Elsa.

Even when they outgrow those outfits, they'll have the legacy of starting their lives when "Frozen 2" started its theatrical run.

RELATED: 'Frozen 2' meets its high expectations with music, visual effects

The highly anticipated squeal to 2013's mega-hit film is expected to make about $100 million this weekend.

The sequel is from Walt Disney Pictures, owned by the same parent company as ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingkansasfrozenentertainmentbabiesdisney
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witness of fatal BART stabbing describes horror aboard train
Man accused of killing Nia Wilson enters not guilty plea, trial date set
Arrests made, gun seized in Orinda shootings, ATF says
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Happy reunion for coast guard, families just in time for the holidays
Transit schedules affected by Thanksgiving
Technology advances Fremont police services
Show More
SJPD serves search warrant at home near Oak Grove High
2019 AMAs to feature showstopping performances
Bollywood radio finds Bay Area audience
Mom arrested months after 3-year-old fell to his death
Julie Andrews reflects in new memoir 'Home Work'
More TOP STORIES News