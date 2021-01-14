Family & Parenting

Baby boom resulting from coronavirus pandemic quarantine, hospital finds

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- It probably doesn't come as a surprise to learn a baby boom seems to be starting nine months after coronavirus quarantines began.

At least it is at one Indiana hospital.

Deliveries are up 30% compared to last January at Community Health Network in Indianapolis.

Dr. Julia Kearney says they're expecting 70% more newborns by March.

After speaking with colleagues in other states, Dr. Kearney expects to see more babies born around the country, as long as people are stuck at home.

Kearney says she thinks it is kind of a silver lining.

"The only thing we get in this pandemic is time with your immediate family," she said.

