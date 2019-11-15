Family & Parenting

Baby born on side of Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, officials say

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- When it's time, it's time! A Bay Area baby came into the world Friday morning in a special way.

RELATED: Baby born in car outside Berkeley hospital, parents describe wild ride

The little one was born in a car on Highway 4, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The District says crews responded to the medical call around 7a.m. about a woman going into labor on the side of the road, when crews arrived they located a blue Lexus on westbound Highway 4 at Bailey Road with its hazard lights on.

Mom and baby were transported to a local hospital where they are doing well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghighway 4healthbirthmedical emergencybuzzworthybabycontra costa countyrare birthu.s. & worldfirefighterstrafficfeel goodpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 1 of 2 teens killed by classmate
5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party
Santa Clarita, California, school shooting victims recovering
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered morning precipitation, afternoon clearing
Show More
2019 Excellence in Business Awards in SF exemplify diversity and more
SJ neighbors describe bicycle 'chop shops'
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
WATCH IN 60: SJ ice rink opens, most vegan-friendly city, 6 years since Batkid
More TOP STORIES News