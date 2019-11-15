Baby born on side of Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, officials say

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- When it's time, it's time! A Bay Area baby came into the world Friday morning in a special way.The little one was born in a car on Highway 4, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.The District says crews responded to the medical call around 7a.m. about a woman going into labor on the side of the road, when crews arrived they located a blue Lexus on westbound Highway 4 at Bailey Road with its hazard lights on.Mom and baby were transported to a local hospital where they are doing well.