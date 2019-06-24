Family & Parenting

Baby's early arrival interrupts New Jersey parents' wedding plans

UNION COUNTY, N.J. -- A New Jersey couple is actually celebrating their little wedding crasher.

Michael and Marie Gallerdo of Union County were scheduled to tie the knot at the end of May but Marie went into labor early, News 12 New Jersey reported.

"We had all these plans and goals of things we wanted and needed to get done before baby Michael Preston joined the world, but he didn't want any part of it," Michael said.

Just 10 minutes before Marie's C-section, the nurses helped track down the chaplain to marry the couple.

"I said, 'is there any way somebody can marry us, like, now before we give birth? And they kind of looked at us like, 'seriously?'" Michael said.

The nurses were bridesmaids and the bride and groom wore hospital gowns.

"Once he said 'I now pronounce you husband and wife. You may kiss the bride,' I kissed her and literally the doctor and the nurse said 'let's go,'" Michael said.

Marie was wheeled into the delivery room and gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

They wanted to get married in the event Michael had to make any life-saving decisions for his then-fiancee.

The new parents are planning to have their dream wedding next year.

They can't wait to share their special day with family, friends and - of course - their adorable 'plus one!'
