BACK TO SCHOOL

Get your kids ready to head back to school with this countdown checklist

EMBED </>More Videos

Get your kids ready to head back to school with this countdown checklist (Shutterstock)

Donna Tetreault, ABC Parenting Contributor
Many families are just a few weeks out from the all-important first day of school. Though many teachers, students and parents may be ecstatic, sometimes preparing for the routine and grind of the new school year can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you're still in a summertime state of mind.

Not to worry, because we have you covered with a foolproof plan to get you and your kids ready throughout the back-to-school season.

Four weeks out:
  • Get back-to-school clothes shopping out of the way

  • Begin to re-establish a regular bedtime routine for your kids

  • Complete all back-to-school paperwork


Two weeks out:
  • Make appointments to see your pediatrician, dentist and/or eye doctor

  • Finish any "summer homework" assignments

  • Have your kids start to spend 15-30 minutes each day focused on reading and math to get into the school mindset

One week out:
  • Shop for back-to-school supplies

  • Review technology rules in the home as it pertains to the school week

  • Figure out a daily routine with your significant other, including who is responsible for breakfast/making lunches/driving kids to and from school


Three days out:
  • Have your kids pick out their outfits for the entire first week of school

  • Prepare backpacks and supplies for the first day of school

  • Go food shopping with your kids to get healthy lunchtime meals and snacks


The night before:
  • Enjoy a family meal together. Talk about the new year ahead and share stories about previous first days of school. Enjoy each other's company!

  • Everyone gets a good night's sleep

  • Envision a smooth first day of school
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyback to schoolparentingchildrenstudents
BACK TO SCHOOL
ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
Students return to Santa Fe High School after fatal shooting
Mom explains why she's not teaching her 5-year-old to read
More back to school
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple married 78 years dies 2 days apart
Moms say they are shamed for 'rational' parenting decisions
'Corny' proposal wins over girlfriend's heart
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mendocino Complex fires increase to more than 90,000 acres
Carr Fire destroys more than 1,000 homes in Shasta County
Private funeral service for Dwight Clark to be held in San Francisco
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
1 killed after being run over by vehicle in San Francisco
Bay Area task force lowers flag to half-staff in Shasta County
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Show More
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Much of East Coast under flood watch as wet, stormy pattern threatens region
Cupertino shelves 'head' tax vote to 2020, potential impacts to Apple, others
Bicyclists rally for safety changes after close calls near Mt. Diablo
More News