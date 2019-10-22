family

Bay Area couple, who adopted entire family of brothers and sisters, honored for volunteer work

By Timothy Didion
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Orlando family of Hayward will tell you their blessings have been multiplied many times, seven to be exact.

"You know, having that many kids isn't that difficult as long as you're organized," says Rendy Orlando

It was a decision that Rendy and Donald Orlando came to in 2013. That's when they began the process of fostering -- and ultimately adopting an entire family of brothers and sisters.

A seventh sibling adoption is still being finalized.

"And we had a nice loving home. And time on our hands and the space and so we decided to jump in with both feet," explains Rendy.


They say without the adoption, it's unlikely the brothers and sisters would all be together in one family sharing their childhood with all its joys and challenges.

"We do get a little crazy, but not that much," says 13-year-old adopted son Gabriel Garcia.

When Rendy and Donald first took the children in, they received clothing and help from the Alameda County Foster Parent Association Chapter 1, timely help they're now paying forward.

In addition to the challenge of raising their energetic family, the Orlando's volunteer regularly at the Association's Clothing Closet, sorting, boxing, and labeling clothing donations. And in a life-lesson, all of their kids help out too.

"It's actually fun because every day you get like something new to do," says their adopted daughter Gia Garcia.

"Everyone's involved. Wherever I go, my kids go. So we make it a family team adventure," says Rendy.

The Orlando's work caught the eye of the Disney and Points of Light Family Volunteer of the Year program.

They'll be honoring one winning family with a dream vacation at Disney resorts, along with a $10,000 grant to their charitable organization.

It's all based on online voting through Oct. 22nd. You can cast your ballot for the Orlando family here.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 1.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
