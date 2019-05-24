Family & Parenting

Bill would give California workers full pay for family leave

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Some California lawmakers are pushing for people to be paid their full wages when out on family leave.

The state assembly voted 50-3 Thursday to give workers 100 percent of their wages instead of the 60 or 70 percent the program currently provides.

Supporters of AB 196 say it will help more low-income workers take paid family leave.

But analysts say it would cost the program hundreds of millions of additional dollars.

The bill now goes to the state Senate.

The California Paid Family Leave program currently offers up to six weeks of partial pay for employees who take time off for a variety of family reasons, including caring for an ill family member and bonding with a new child.
