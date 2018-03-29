FEEL GOOD

Boy filled with delight after park installs new wheelchair swing

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy filled with delight after park installs new wheelchair swing

An Arkansas boy is filled with delight now that he can join in on the fun at a neighborhood park.

The Creekmore Park in Fort Smith installed a swing made for children in wheelchairs.

Trish Allen shared a video on Facebook of ten-year-old Seth absolutely thrilled by the new installation.

RELATED: Touching photo shows daughter helping father in wheelchair view eclipse

"So glad to have this in our community," her caption reads. "It's been such a joy for us to see how Seth's laughter has reached out in ways his voice cannot."

According to local media reports, Seth suffers from several ailments that stem from a stroke he had as an infant.

The video has received over two million views since being posted.

Click here for a look at more feel-good stories and videos!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldwheelchair accessibleplayground6abc Snacksfeel goodArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
More feel good
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News