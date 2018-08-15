FAMILY & PARENTING

On day he's adopted, 4-year-old shares news: 'Up next: big brother!'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeremiah met the woman who would become his mom when he was in the hospital in January 2017. In July 2018, he was officially adopted, and the family's exciting news didn't stop there.

MEMPHIS --
On the day 4-year-old Jeremiah was adopted into the Dickerson family last month, his family shared even more news: Jeremiah is about to become a big brother.

"Today I became a Dickerson! Up next: big brother!" reads a sign for Jeremiah from a photo shoot the family took to celebrate all their happy news.

Jordan and Cole Dickerson first heard about Jeremiah in January 2017 when he was in a Memphis children's hospital, ABC News reports. The little boy needed medical professionals to help him with his trach tube.

Jeremiah was looking for a foster family. Jordan was working in the hospital and fell in love with the little boy.

"I knew there was something different about him," Dickerson told ABC News. "I couldn't get him out of my head. I called my husband and said, 'Pray that we can bring Jeremiah home.'"

At first, Jeremiah went home with a different foster family. Jordan said she was "confused and upset" by this development, but when Jeremiah returned to the hospital, the Dickersons tried again. After foster care training and background checks, the Dickersons brought Jeremiah home with them, five months after they'd met.

"We fell in love with his smile and his joy," Jordan said. "We just knew he was going to fit in our family. There was no denying it."

More than a year later on July 16, 2018, Jeremiah was officially adopted into the family.

Now the family is looking forward to the future. Their baby girl is expected in January 2019, and Jordan said Jeremiah can't wait to teach his little sister to play baseball, basketball and dance.

"In the end, Jeremiah has blessed our family more than we could ever [imagine]," Jordan said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionsiblingsfeel goodgood newsu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Three siblings become doctors
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Trial delayed in high-profile Hillsborough murder case
North Face leaving Bay Area, moving 650 jobs to Denver
Mayor to get SJ tattoo if he gets enough retweets
Students in largest Silicon Valley school district go back to class
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 363,845 acres, 64 percent containment
VIDEO: Dodgers' Puig takes swing at Giants' Hundley
1 hospitalized after stabbing in San Francisco, police searching for suspect
Parkland students go back to school with tightened security
Show More
Scamming evolved: Be aware of card 'shimming'
Fight breaks out during 49ers and Texans joint practice
CDC monitoring measles in 21 states, including California
Death toll rises to 39 in Italy bridge collapse
Report: Contractor in Muni tunnel death had record of safety violations
More News