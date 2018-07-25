FAMILY & PARENTING

Nerf gun-wielding boy helps little sister pull her loose tooth

EMBED </>More Videos

After about a week of wiggling the tooth around, precious SaBella turned to her big brother for a little help getting it out.

AUSTIN, Texas --
Yanking out a loose tooth isn't always an easy task, but when you use a Nerf gun to yank the tooth fairy loot from your sister's mouth at more than 30 miles per hour, it doesn't leave much room to think.

That's what happened when little SaBella turned to her older brother, Gibson. After a week of wiggling her baby tooth to no avail, she reached out for help getting rid of it.

SaBella's mother, Courtney Lewis, says Gibson convinced his little sister to forego the old string and doorknob trick for something a little more contemporary.

Adorable video taken by Courtney shows Gibson squinting as he puts pressure on the trigger, a thin string tied from SaBella's little tooth to his bright orange Nerf dart.

In a flash, the line becomes taut as the dart zooms away from the siblings, popping out SaBella's tooth in tow.

SaBella makes a confused expression before realizing the tooth is out, sending the little girl in cheers of glee.

According to physics teacher Chris Stoker, a similar Nerf gun model is able to shoot a dart between 30 and 35 mph.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytoysmust-see videochildrenu.s. & worldbuzzworthydentistTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Businesses that support breastfeeding retain new mothers at higher percentage
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
BART stabbing suspect charged with murder, attempted murder
WATCH LIVE: Brush fire burning structure in Clayton
Six 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever
Brush fire erupts in SoCal; evacs issued, arson suspected
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
San Jose store owners where winning Mega Millions jackpot sold get bonus
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Alipay, Pier 39 to create seamless payment experience for Chinese travelers
Show More
Spare the Air alert in effect Thursday
Loud boom heard in the East Bay
Trump says US, EU aiming for 'zero tariffs'
Heat Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, Diablo Range
Apple Store robbery caught on video in SoCal
More News