Milwaukee bus driver saves 6-year-old boy wandering into traffic

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- Cecilia Nation-Gardner pulled up to one of her stops and spotted a boy wandering through the street. She honked the horn to get the attention of drivers, but cars continued rolling right by.That's when Nation-Gardner got out, grabbed the boy's hand and took him onto the bus. She called police, who eventually tracked down his family.The 6-year-old boy, who has a disability, had somehow wandered away from school. Nation-Gardner says she was meant to be at that intersection at that time.