BE INSPIRED

3-year-old cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

A 3-year-old who overcame cancer got the chance to walk down the aisle as a flower girl during her bone marrow donor's wedding. (Mark Broadway Photography)

A 3-year-old who overcame cancer got the chance to walk down the aisle as a flower girl during her bone marrow donor's wedding.

In 2016, Skye Savren-McCormick was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia just before her first birthday. Savren-McCormick got her first transplant later that year from 26-year-old Hayden Hatfield Ryals.

Ryals later reached out to Savren-McCormick and her family through Be the Match, the organization through which Ryals donated her bone marrow. The families stayed in touch, and Ryals invited Skye to be in her wedding in a card she sent the toddler on her third birthday.

The two met in person for the first time during Ryals' rehearsal dinner.

"I walked up and I just dropped to my knees and all I could do was smile," Ryals told ABC News.

During the ceremony, Savren-McCormick "stepped out and took a giant handful of flowers and threw them on the ground," according to the toddler's mother, who said she was told that everybody in the room was brought to tears by the toddler's story.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybe inspiredu.s. & worldleukemiacancerchildrenfeel goodtoddlerAlabama
BE INSPIRED
Three siblings become doctors
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning shopping cart
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
More be inspired
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News