FEEL GOOD

Cancer victim's daughter opens hair replacement salon at New Jersey hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

A cancer victim's daughter opened a hair replacement salon at Christ Hospital in honor of her mother.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
The daughter of a cancer victim is fulfilling her mother's dream of helping patients at a hospital in Jersey City.

She opened a hair replacement salon at Christ Hospital in honor of her mother.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new business called the Mo'Hair Foundation Salon was held Friday morning.

It will provide free non-surgical hair replacement for cancer patients and other people in need.

The sister of the foundation's creator said the salon will help people avoid the embarrassment and emotional pain their mother went through when she lost her hair.

For more inspiring, feel-good stories, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycancerfamilyhairhealthhealth carefeel goodNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Good doggo stands up on BART to make room
More feel good
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News