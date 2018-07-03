PARENTING

Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn baby during mom's illness

Dad helps out with 'breastfeeding' newborn during mom's illness (KTRK)

When a new mother was too sick to breastfeed, a proud papa stepped up. He used a supplemental nursing system to help new mothers.

It was designed by a nurse in Wisconsin. It uses a replica nipple shield, a feeding tube, a syringe and some formula.

A nurse helped guide new dad Max Neubauer through the process, allowing him to create a special bond with his new daughter, Rosalia.

The new parents realize the photo of dad breastfeeding may haunt their daughter as she grows up.

"I really feel sorry for her in high school," Max laughed. "Sorry babe, big canvas. Get a fireplace. Hang it right above the fireplace."

Mom and baby are healthy. Dad says he doesn't plan to breastfeed again.
