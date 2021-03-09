SJ grandparents excited to hug, see grandson who lives in SoCal, thanks to new CDC guidelines
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In just one example of many reunions that will likely come from the new CDC guidelines giving a greenlight to gatherings for those who have been vaccinated, ABC7 News talked to one San Diego doctor who is excited to see all four of his grandparents. Click on the video to see the moments they hope to finally experience again!
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News