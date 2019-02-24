FAMILY & PARENTING

Dove offering $5K grants to dads without paid paternity leave

EMBED </>More Videos

Dove is offering $5K grants to dads without paid paternity leave.

Dove may be known for its products for women, but the company is doing something big for men.

They're offering $5,000 grants for fathers who don't have access to paid paternity leave.

The company's paternity leave fund aims to raise more than a million dollars in two years for dads across the nation.

To receive the grant, men have to sign a pledge committing to helping companies give paternity leave to new fathers.

To learn more, visit Dove's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybabyparentingu.s. & worldworkplaceemploymentjobschildrenpersonal financebusiness
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Lunar New Year craft ideas
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Couple together 81 years dies days apart
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Adam Lambert, Queen perform at 2019 Oscars
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Where is Caterina? Witness to Jeff Adachi's last hours disappears
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Show More
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 91st Oscars
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
Flooding possible as wet winter storm heads towards the Bay Area
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
Oakland school district says teachers will continue strike
More News