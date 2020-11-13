Nebraska family builds 'hugging station' for vulnerable grandparents during COVID-19 pandemic

Parent Jen Janovec Meyers shared her family's story on Facebook in early November, explaining that the station was built in response to her father-in-law's delicate health situation.
"So Matt's dad has cancer," Meyers says, "and ever since Covid hit there has been very limited family contact."
WATCH: Dr. Fauci's hopeful message to those with COVID-19 fatigue
"After a visit about a week ago and a very sad moment when they couldn't hug the boys when they left," the mother continues, "we decided to build a hugging station so they could hug Granny and Popo again!"
Meyers also shared a video that shows the station in action on Nov. 2.
The family laughs as Granny gets her hugs, and Popo says, "Don't forget about me!"
