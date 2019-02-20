FAMILY & PARENTING

SURPRISE! Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family in Maryland

A Maryland couple waiting to adopt a baby received a surprise of a lifetime when some 30 firefighters showed up to their house with their newborn son.

Michael and Karen Faherty described it as the "best feeling in the world."

The couple spoke to ABC-affiliated WJLA. The say they had been waiting for a last-minute home inspection.

The adoption process took a year and they waited to hear from the agency Adoption Makes Family if birth parents had chosen them.

The Fahertys say they never expected the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to show up and make the delivery so special.

Karen is a nurse. Michael is a fellow firefighter. He says it was incredible to have some of his best friends deliver their son.

"It's the best feeling in the world. It was such a gift that the birth parents gave to us that we dreamt about this time for so long and without them, this dream would never come true," Karen said.

That wasn't the only surprise. The firefighters filled the back of an ambulance with diapers and other gifts.

Firefighter Nick Dooley shared the memorable video on Facebook saying, "Congratulations Michael Faherty on your baby boy!"
