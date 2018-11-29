FAMILY & PARENTING

Lowe's workers trying to find girl who wrote letter to Santa requesting new kidney for brother

EMBED </>More Videos

Many kids write letters to Santa but one girl's Christmas wish is sure to melt your heart. (WLOS)

By
FRANKLIN, N.C. --
This time of year, kids send off their letter to Santa, telling him what they want for Christmas.

Typically, children will ask for toys or dolls, but a little girl visiting western North Carolina had an extra special wish -- a new kidney for her brother.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Some may not believe in you, but I do. One thing I really want for Christmas is my big brother to get a kidney transplant. PLEASE!" read a letter written by Kaitlyn, which that was slipped into a mailbox at a Lowe's in Franklin.

The letter, which was written in green crayon, has touched the hearts of many.

"Knowing that your letter is going to Santa Claus and that he's going to bring you anything you want and to ask for something that important for someone else just means so much," Andi McNair told WLOS.

Assosciates believe the little girl is from Florida.

Store employees are now trying to find her family.

EMBED More News Videos

A Delaware boy has learned the value of giving to others, at a very young age.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familychristmaschristmas giftsanta clausfeel goodkidney transplantnorth carolina newsNCFlorida
FAMILY & PARENTING
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
WATCH: Stepdad cries after daughter takes his last name as birthday gift
Girl who inspired viral book campaign passes away
Kids react to Kimmel's 'stolen' Halloween candy prank
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Strong storm brings flooded roadways to Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Brief heavy downpours, gusty winds
San Francisco police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress in Russia probe
High Surf Advisory continues at Bay Area beaches
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
DA: Colts Neck suspect shot brother, repeatedly stabbed kids
Show More
Rain possibly causes roof collapse at Oakland building
Maddox Ritch: Autopsy report concludes 6-year-old likely drowned
Here's what the A's have planned for new Oakland ballpark
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
More News