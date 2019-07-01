Family & Parenting

SUMMA' TIME: Super fun at-home activities for the kiddos this summer

The kids have been out of school for about two weeks, and already screaming boredom?

No fear, we've got you covered!

Here are some quick, easy tips to help them enjoy the rest of their summer!

Sprinklers:

A timeless classic.
You can make a splash with the sprinklers in the backyard.
For more fun, set up your very own obstacle course through the sprinklers.

Camping:

Grab some S'mores and set up a campground right in your backyard.

Gardening:

Try gardening with the kids!
They can help dig the holes and learn how to water the plants.

Movies:

Have a movie night in the park.
You can throw a special event for friends and do it in your own backyard.
Bring chairs and blankets, along with your favorite snacks!

