FAMILY & PARENTING

Awkward Family Christmas: 5 tips to survive small talk with relatives

EMBED </>More Videos

The holidays are upon us and finding ways to stay calm during a political debate with family members may make or break your experience.

Emily Sowa
NEW YORK --
The winter holidays are approaching and with them come copious amounts of family time... Lots of family time.

While spending time with family can reaffirm the bonds of love and togetherness, it can also be a minefield of dangerous conversation topics.

After the light "how are you's" and the "how's work" comes the real conversations that most people want to avoid:

POLITICS
DATING
FINANCES
and MORE!

I sat down with Teresa Grella-Hillebrand, the Director of the Counseling and Mental Health Professions Clinic at Hofstra University, and Teresa has seen it all!

From family clashes to that weird uncle you get stuck talking to after too much wine to sibling rivalries.

Teresa broke down the top issues for this year's holiday season and how to navigate them to have an enjoyable, memorable holiday break.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyholidayfamilyfoodNew York CityNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom creates Santa letter for kids with parents working Christmas
Watch: Sweet compilation of man greeting granddaughter
Deported Oakland nurse returns to U.S. in time for the holidays
Adopted NC boy spends birthday finding forever homes for other kids
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
SFO packed for busy holiday travel day
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Showers to shine today
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
1 dead, 15 displaced after fire at San Jose apartment complex
Scientists make sense of mysterious bright light across Bay Area sky
Trump planning to pull 7,000 troops from Afghanistan, reducing force by half
Square leases landmark building, poised to be the largest tech business in Oakland
Show More
Possible government shutdown: What's closed, what's open
Bay Area Breweries serving charity beer to help Camp Fire victims
Baby cam monitor hack and kidnapping threat serve as warning for tech security
ABC7 chopper crew views meteor from the sky
Officials considering increasing toll prices for Golden Gate Bridge
More News