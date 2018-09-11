PARENTING

James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages

EMBED </>More Videos

James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages. Watch the report on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on September 10, 2018.

In a raw, moving and now viral post on Instagram, James Van Der Beek says we need a new word for miscarriage.

RELATED: Stunning photo celebrates one mom's rainbow baby, while honoring the 6 babies she lost

The actor and his wife welcomed their fifth baby over the summer. But he says over the past three years they've also lost three babies.

He says the word "miscarriage" is an insidious way suggests fault for the mother, as if she dropped something or failed to "carry," and that we need to remove the idea of blame.

RELATED: 'It's been an emotional roller coaster' Shawn Johnson opens up about miscarriage

Many can relate as, he says, this is a pain - it will tear you open like nothing else on levels deeper than you may have ever experienced.

And he says when it comes to judging, parents often do this to themselves during this time of grief.

RELATED: SF 49er Marquise Goodwin and wife open up about losing son

He says we need a new word, a new name for this life-altering experience that is more common than we often hear about.

In fact, one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage.



The Instagram post reads: Wanted to say a thing or two about miscarriages... of which we've had three over the years (including right before this little beauty). First off - we need a new word for it. "Mis-carriage", in an insidious way, suggests fault for the mother - as if she dropped something, or failed to "carry." From what I've learned, in all but the most obvious, extreme cases, it has nothing to do with anything the mother did or didn't do. So let's wipe all blame off the table before we even start.
Second... it will tear you open like nothing else. It's painful and it's heartbreaking on levels deeper than you may have ever experienced. So don't judge your grief, or try to rationalize your way around it. Let it flow in the waves in which it comes, and allow it it's rightful space. And then... once you're able... try to recognize the beauty in how you put yourself back together differently than you were before. Some changes we make proactively, some we make because the universe has smashed us, but either way, those changes can be gifts. Many couples become closer than ever before. Many parents realize a deeper desire for a child than ever before. And many, many, many couples go on to have happy, healthy, beautiful babies afterwards (and often very quickly afterwards - you've been warned ). I've heard some amazing metaphysical explanations for them, mostly centering around the idea that these little souls volunteer for this short journey for the benefit of the parents... but please share whatever may have given you peace or hope along the way... Along with a new word for this experience.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycelebritybirthhealthfamilyparentinginstagramu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PARENTING
Mom receives death threats after dunking 3-year-old son's head in toilet
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Consumer Catch-up: British Airways hack, Target car seat trade-in
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
More parenting
FAMILY & PARENTING
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
Police department welcomes eight babies within months
New app motivates kids to do their chores
Taylor Family Foundation fundraiser held in Livermore
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
School closed, evacuations called for Marin County wildfire
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
Oakland police say missing 1-year-old found safe
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek debuts beard
SFFD holds ceremony recognizing victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
AccuWeather Forecast: Bigger roller coaster temperature swing
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time
Houston mom of 6 reportedly disappears in middle of night
Show More
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence
Dashcam video captures moment Muni bus crashed into SF building
Police investigate possible crack pipe vending machines
Sonoma County tests emergency phone calls in wake of North Bay Fires
Global Climate Action Summit being held in San Francisco
More News