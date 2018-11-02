HALLOWEEN

See the most hilarious reactions to Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween candy prank: 'I'm very disappointed in you, mommy'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jimmy Kimmel's 8th annual 'I told my kids I ate all their Halloween candy.' (Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

Once again this year, Jimmy Kimmel asked parents to ruin their child's Halloween -- but only for a moment -- by telling them they ate all the candy and recording the reaction.

This was the eighth time the Jimmy Kimmel Live host organized his "cherished Halloween tradition."


Once again this year, the videos show just how much some kids care about their hard-earned candy while others remain unfazed. One little boy screamed, "No! It's so sad!" as he clutched his empty jack-'o-lantern bucket. Another boy dropped to the floor, devastated, as his brother stood beside him and shrugged.

And then there were those who were incredibly sweet about it. One boy said he could never be mad at the prankster because she's his mom. One girl, wise beyond her years, said she still loves her mom, adding, "I'm telling you, candy is not that special."

RELATED: How to donate your leftover Halloween candy

See highlights from the prank in 2017, 2016 and 2015.
