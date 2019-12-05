feel good

Michigan boy invites entire kindergarten class to his adoption hearing

A Michigan boy had the best kind of moral support at his adoption hearing this week: his entire kindergarten class.

The boy, named Michael, was cheered on by his classmates as he joined his new family Thursday morning at a Kent County, Michigan, courthouse, local television station WZZM reported.

Footage from WZZM shows Michael's class waving paper hearts in the air while they sat in the courthouse. They all later posed for photographs with Michael and the judge.



Michael was one of 36 children who were adopted on Thursday, which was the county's 23rd annual Adoption Day, the station reported. Santa Claus showed up to spend time with each family, and several other agencies and organizations were also on hand to support the new families.

SEE ALSO: Georgia girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes

EMBED More News Videos

Ivey Zezulka's foster parents Paige and Daniel surprised her with the news that they had finalized plans to adopt Ivey and her biological siblings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingmichiganparentingsocietyadoptionu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Farmer makes earmuffs for calves to prevent frostbite
Sia surprises shoppers by paying for groceries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Atmospheric River to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
California stops insurers from pulling policies in areas affected by wildfires
AccuWeather forecast: Break today, soaked tomorrow
Mom slams car into Antioch barber after son's haircut, police say
What to watch on Disney+ this holiday season
'Unicorn puppy' will stay with Missouri rescue mission
Show More
84-year-old woman killed in house fire in Novato
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Bear spotted running through backyards of Wilmington neighborhood
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
Timberlake apologizes to wife for 'strong lapse in judgment'
More TOP STORIES News