Low-income kids to receive free eye exams in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Children in the South Bay will be receiving free eye-exams this weekend. The offer includes check-ups and new glasses at no cost.
San Jose Mayor @sliccardo stops by to greet doctors, patients, and talk with us about the important work of opening up access to eye care. #EyesOfHope pic.twitter.com/ovbBZhnCeF— VSP Vision Care (@VSPVisionCare) March 15, 2018
The event is made possible through a partnership between The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) and VSP Global.
Dr. Mia Nguyen delivers an eye exam to a patient at today’s US Conference of Mayors event in San Jose, CA. #EyesOfHope pic.twitter.com/q4IMcVq8Mz— VSP Vision Care (@VSPVisionCare) March 15, 2018
The goal is to bring access to eye care and eyewear to people who need it the most. A Mobile Eye Care Clinic in taking place March 16 -17 in San Jose. A second event at Sacred Heart Community Service is scheduled for April 22nd.
Click here for more information on how you can qualify.