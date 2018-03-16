EYE CARE

Low-income kids to receive free eye exams in San Jose

Children in the South Bay will receive free eye-exams this weekend. The offer includes check-ups and new glasses at no cost.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Children in the South Bay will be receiving free eye-exams this weekend. The offer includes check-ups and new glasses at no cost.

The event is made possible through a partnership between The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) and VSP Global.

The goal is to bring access to eye care and eyewear to people who need it the most. A Mobile Eye Care Clinic in taking place March 16 -17 in San Jose. A second event at Sacred Heart Community Service is scheduled for April 22nd.

Click here for more information on how you can qualify.
