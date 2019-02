The Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco is February 23rd. But even after the official celebration of Lunar New Year is over, you can always make Chinese-inspired craft. Bay Area craft expert and blogger Sophie Maletsky of Sophie's World shares two simple projects that you and your kids will love: an origami fortune cookie and a dragon blower that's perfect for taking to the parade.Watch the video above to learn how to make them!Scrapbook paperCardstock (or regular paper, cut into 1 inch by 4 inch strips)Glue dotsPens/markersToilet paper tubePaint or colored tape (duct, washi, masking)Puffballs in large and small sizesGoogly eyesCrepe paper streamers (red, yellow, orange)Hot glue gun and glueParchment paperScissors