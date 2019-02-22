FAMILY & PARENTING

Lunar New Year Craft ideas with Sophie's World

Learn how to make origami fortune cookies and dragons to celebrate the Lunar New Year!

By
The Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco is February 23rd. But even after the official celebration of Lunar New Year is over, you can always make Chinese-inspired craft. Bay Area craft expert and blogger Sophie Maletsky of Sophie's World shares two simple projects that you and your kids will love: an origami fortune cookie and a dragon blower that's perfect for taking to the parade.

Watch the video above to learn how to make them!
Chinese New Year Paper Fortune cookies
Scrapbook paper
Cardstock (or regular paper, cut into 1 inch by 4 inch strips)
Glue dots
Pens/markers
Chinese New Year Dragon Blowie
Toilet paper tube
Paint or colored tape (duct, washi, masking)
Puffballs in large and small sizes
Googly eyes
Crepe paper streamers (red, yellow, orange)

Hot glue gun and glue
Parchment paper
Scissors

