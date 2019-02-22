Watch the video above to learn how to make them!
Chinese New Year Paper Fortune cookies
Scrapbook paper
Cardstock (or regular paper, cut into 1 inch by 4 inch strips)
Glue dots
Pens/markers
Chinese New Year Dragon Blowie
Toilet paper tube
Paint or colored tape (duct, washi, masking)
Puffballs in large and small sizes
Googly eyes
Crepe paper streamers (red, yellow, orange)
Hot glue gun and glue
Parchment paper
Scissors
