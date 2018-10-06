MARINES

Marine's homecoming surprise during San Jose Sharks game

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the moment a Marine surprised his kids who thought they were watching a video from their dad, but got something even better. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
A military family thought they were watching a video from their dad who was deployed overseas, but it turned out to be something even better.

It happened during a hockey game between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night in L.A.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers set up military homecoming surprise for soldier's family

In the video message, Major Douglass Raushcelbach of the United States Marine Corps told his kids: "You and mom mean the world to me. Also, be good for mom and no fighting. Go, Kings, go!"

But once the message played, the kids got an even better gift: their dad, who had just returned from his deployment in the Middle East.

His wife got together with the Kings to help set up the surprise.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymarineshomecominghockeySan Jose SharksLos Angeles KingsnhlveteransLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
49ers set up military homecoming surprise for soldier's family
MARINES
Blue Angels soar over San Francisco for Fleet Week
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Fleet Week and Hardly Strictly take San Francisco by storm
Blue Angels make presence known with practice session over SF
More marines
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Search is on for the next Gerber Baby
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as 114th United States Supreme Court justice in private ceremony
Fireworks over the Bay celebrate Fleet Week
WATCH: Best moments from the Blue Angels air show on Saturday
'Listening sessions' held in SF as Kavanaugh is confirmed to Supreme Court
Pennies from heaven? Man's doorstop is a meteorite worth a fortune
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival held at Santa Clara University
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Show More
Meet the Bay Area artist behind the Time cover of Christine Blasey Ford
Man accused in Hillsborough murder case released from custody
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
PHOTOS: Fleet Week 2018 in San Francisco
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
More News