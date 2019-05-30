Family & Parenting

May is National Foster Care Month and ABC7 and Disney are honoring it by #DonateYourSmallTalk

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In honor of National Foster Care Month, ABC7 and Disney are raising awareness for the 400,000 children that are currently in foster care. #DonateYourSmallTalk campaign is aimed to have people start talking about foster care which will help find children and teens permanent homes.

Bree Marchman, Program Manager for Marin County Children and Family Services, Lesia Knudsen, a foster parent, and Zeta Mays, a foster teen, speak with ABC7's Jessica Castro about each of their experiences and how you can make a difference.

