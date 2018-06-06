FAMILY & PARENTING

Mean obituary for Minnesota 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed'

Mean obituary for 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed' (KTRK)

MINNESOTA (KGO) --
A mean obituary published in a Minnesota newspaper shows the importance of treating others with kindness -- or else "face judgment" -- on Twitter.

When 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow, of Wabasso, died May 31, she clearly left some hard feelings behind.

Her obituary, published in the Redwood Falls Gazette, airs some grievances of her children, "Gina and Jay." It read:

"She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by (her children), and they understand this world is a better place without her."


The obituary also notes Dehmlow became pregnant with her husband's brother, "Gina and Jay's" uncle.

A screenshot of the obituary was shared to Twitter and retweeted more than 17,000 times when this story was published.
