San Francisco police said an 8-year-old girl named Micala Myres who had been reported missing was found safe.When Micala was reported missing Saturday afternoon, police were told she was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Cesar Chavez Street.Micala last lived on the 1800 block of Sunnydale Avenue and her school is on the 600 block of De Haro Street.Police said no foul play was suspected, however Micala was considered "at risk" due to her age.