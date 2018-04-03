TASER

Arizona mother allegedly used Taser to wake son for Easter church service

EMBED </>More Videos

An Arizona woman was arrested after she allegedly used a stun gun to awaken her teenage son before a church service on Easter Sunday. (KNXV)

An Arizona woman was arrested after she allegedly used a stun gun to awaken her teenage son before a church service on Easter Sunday.

"I said, 'Get up! It's Jesus' day!" Sharron Dobbins, 40, said in an interview with KNXV. "I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not tase my son."

According to the Phoenix Police Department, Dobbins "contact tazed her teenage son on the leg" in order to roust the 16-year-old.

The mother said she simply stood in a doorway and brandished the Taser -- flashing its lights and making it spark -- as a warning.

Investigators found two marks on the boy's leg, police said. According to KNXV, the woman was taken into custody and spent 12 hours in jail on Sunday.

When her son threatened to call the police, Dobbins said she replied: "'You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call.'

"'Police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher, I told her, 'You need to be with Jesus right now,'" said Dobbins, who was arrested on suspicion of child abuse with intent to cause harm. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

"Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting," the mother said. "I tell my sons to honor thy mother and thy father or their days will be shortened and that's my favorite."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyeastertaserchurchu.s. & worldarrestcrimeArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TASER
Police use Taser on 87-year-old cutting dandelions with a knife
Teens accused of abusing baby and taunting her with a Taser
Food court fight causes scare at SoCal mall
Tasers for SF police put on hold over cost concerns
Roundup of California primary election results
More taser
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News