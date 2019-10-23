Family & Parenting

Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib

NAPERVILLE, Illinois -- An Illinois mother said she was freaked out after she spotted what looked like a 'ghost baby' sleeping in her son's crib.

Maritza Elizabeth shared pictures from her baby monitor that show her son, Lincoln, asleep beside what looks like a paranormal presence in the form of an infant.


She was so spooked that she kept sneaking into her son's room with a flashlight to see where the mysterious baby was coming from, according to Storyful.



When she investigated again in the morning, Elizabeth discovered that the creepy sight was actually just a photo of a baby on the mattress tag, which her husband never covered with a mattress protector.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingghosthalloweenbabiesbabyillinoisu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E moving forward with planned shutoffs in parts of Bay Area
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Oakland A's make $85M offer on Coliseum site
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
WATCH IN 60: Power shutoff preps, Red Flag Warning, Verizon comes with Disney+
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning to go into effect this afternoon
Show More
Man turns giant pumpkin into a boat
I-Team questions California Governor Gavin Newsom about PG&E blackouts
Controversial Mayor Breed billboard in SF removed
49ers, local officers, Oakland youth make education and community part of their game plan
Raptor President Ujiri will not face charges
More TOP STORIES News